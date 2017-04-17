Shawnee State completes comeback for series sweep

Cumberland (15-31-1, 2-22 Mid-South) was to head to Martin Methodist in Pulaski for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. and will take on host Freed-Hardeman for a two-game series Tuesday.

Big innings for the Bears (21-16, 12-12 Mid-South) and errors on CU led them to victory, scoring three runs in the first inning and five in the second for an 8-0 advantage. Cumberland scored one run in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer from Kassydi Montgomery. SSU plated one more in the top of the third, with an RBI double by Kayla Koch to pull ahead, 9-1.

The fourth inning was scoreless for both teams, but in the bottom of the fifth a single to second base by Hernandez drove in Taylor Woodring to keep the Phoenix in the game, 9-2. The Bears again did not scored in the sixth but the Phoenix responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. A two-run single for Shelbi Prichard cut the Phoenix deficit to 9-4.

The Bears’ Koch singled in the sixth and scored in Victoria Bevington and with bases loaded back to back walks scored two more runs for Shawnee. One final walk scored in Rawlins for the 13-4 advantage.

Cumberland drove in two runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh, with a two-run double by Shae Dunn to pull the Phoenix within seven, 13-6 before Shawnee State closed out the game.

Tessa Tomaselli, Dunn and Graham each collected two hits in the opener and Woodring went 1-for-3 and added one run. Kaitlin Kralj (5-12) took the loss, allowing eight hits, eight runs, five earned and one walk in one plus innings of work. Kinsey Wilder pitched her longest appearance all year, allowing nine hits, five runs and one walk in five innings of work.

Allie Tomlinson tossed one inning in relief allowing no runs and no hits, and Sara Jordan finished off the game with no runs and no hits as well. Cumberland stranded eight base runners in the opener and collected 15 hits.

Saunders went 4-for-5 at the plate and collected four runs while Kayla Koch recorded four hits, one run and three RBIs for the Bears. Brooke Blevins (11-9) pitched a complete game allowing six runs on 15 hits and striking out eight batters.

Shawnee completed a comeback in the second game as Cumberland took an early lead, plating two runs in the first for a 2-1 advantage. Tomaselli’s RBI single drove in Hernandez and Miles followed with a single to left field to plate Dunn.

The Phoenix scored four runs in the second inning with a two-run single by Graham . Torregano reached on a fielding error and Graham scored on the play as an RBI single by Dunn brought home Torregano for the 6-1 advantage.

The Bears scored six runs in the third inning to pull ahead by one 7-6. Cumberland tied the game at seven in the sixth but Shawnee State scored one run in the seventh and held off CU to complete the four-game series sweep.

Graham recorded three hits, one run and two RBIs in the game and Dunn added two hits one run and two RBIs. Alexa Snyder (5-8) took the loss for the squad, allowing seven runs, four earned, and seven hits in three innings of work. Nicole Pratt allowed one run, unearned, and three hits in four innings of relief.

Koch had another impressive game going 2-for-4 and adding one run and three RBIs for the Bears and Bevington recorded two hits, one run and one RBI. Mackenzie Whittaker (10-6) tossed all seven innings, allowing seven runs, just two earned and eight hits.

Saunders singled to the pitcher to start the opening inning and Katlyn Gleich reached on a fielding error for runners at first and second. Brown then reached on an error to load the bases for the Bears and a single to left field by Koch drove in the first run. Duncan’s sac fly to left field scored home Gleich and Katie Wolsefer reached on a fielder’s choice but one more run would score on the play.

A five-run second inning secured the lead for Shawnee State as Saunders singled to start the lineup off again. A bunt single by Gleich advanced Saunders to scoring position and an RBI single by Brown scored in Saunders. Duncan singled to left field plating Gleich and an RBI single by Riley scored in Brown and Duncan scored on a fielding error. Riley came home off a single by Wolsefer to put SSU ahead, 8-0.

Montgomery hit her sixth homer of the year in the bottom of the second inning to center field to pull the squad with seven, 8-1. In the third inning the Bears scored a solo run as Saunders started the lineup off again with a single to right field. A one-run double by Koch brought across Saunders on the play putting the Bears ahead 9-1.

Woodring singled up the middle in the fifth and a two-out RBI single by Hernandez brings home Woodring on the play and cut the deficit to 9-2. The squad held off the Bears in the top of the sixth and scored two more in the bottom of the inning. Back-to-back singles by Dunn and Wilson placed runners at first and second. Tomaselli singles to load the bases for the Phoenix and a two-run single for Prichard drove in Wilson and pinch runner Abatti.

A four-run seventh inning for SSU gave them a 13-4 advantage as Bevington and Saunders both singled to start the inning off. A sacrifice bunt by Gleich advanced both base runners to scoring position and Brown then walked. With bases loaded Koch singled to center field and Bevington scored on the play. Three walks for the Bears scored their final three runs of the inning.

CU tried to come back in the bottom of the inning with single to center field by Imani Torregano and stole second. Courtney Miles followed with a single to left field and a two-run double by Dunn plated both baserunners for the 13-6 deficit.

SSU plated a solo run in the first inning as Saunders singled to start the game off and stole second, advancing all the way to third on a throwing error. Brown’s RBI single to right center drove in Saunders.

Graham got on base in the bottom of the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Torregano walked and Hernandez reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Back-to-back singles for the Phoenix with two outs drove in their first two runs for the lead, 2-1.

A single by Kayala Hoppenjans sparked a four-run second inning for the squad and Woodring then reached on an error. Graham’s two-run single scored in both Hoppenjans and Woodring as Dunn singled up the middle to drive home Torregano who reached on an error to pull ahead 6-1.

SSU made a comeback scoring six runs to take their first lead of the game in the third. Saunders and Gleich both hit a single with one out and Brown’s single plated Saunders. Koch ripped a two-run double to left field and Bevington singled to score in Koch. Wolsefer then reached on an error and both Bevington and Melvins came home on the play for the 7-6 lead.

Cumberland scored one run in the sixth to tie the game at seven, as Torregano reached on a fielding error and a sac bunt advanced her to scoring position. Dunn’s RBI single up the middle tied the game for the squad, helping Torregano come home on the play.

In the top of the seventh Shawnee State’s Gleich reached on an error and Brown drew a walk for runners at first and second. Koch’s single up the middle was all they needed as Gleich came across for the 8-7 victory.