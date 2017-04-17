Milliken, Lester, Gypsy Jo’s, Spiral post LGSA wins

8-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 15, Wilson Bank 3

Abby Smith tripled twice and doubled for Milliken while Gracyn Milliken singled twice and tripled and Adilynn Harris had two triples. Sophie Bayes, Amiyah Hodge and Lexi Simpson each singled twice and doubled. Jailyn Driver and Jenny Yow each singled three times, Haven Risner twice and Ky’Leigh Chandler and Payln Stephens once apiece. Bayes and Smith turned a double play.

Julianna Pruitt singled as she, Labreion Kirkendoll and Rylee Rogers doubled for Wilson Bank. Addison Lattimore, Carolyn Natte and Jadan Warmath singled. Molly Followill turned a double play.

Lester Digital 11, Journey’s 10

Alyssa Wood homered, tripled and singled for Lester while Avery Taylor doubled three times. Olivia Lester doubled twice and Marleigh Gray once as both singled. Emma Broomfield and Courtney Bruce each banged out two singles and Ava Felts, Amelia Friedhof and Lillian Fulton one apiece. Phillips and Wood turned a game-saving double play in the fourth inning.

Lindsay Denson singled twice and Ashtyn Corley once as both tripled for Journey’s. Nora Rogers and Reagan Schmitz each doubled twice and singled. Emma Kate Hunter had two singles and Aryanna McCarver one as they and Bella Stafford doubled. Makenzi Ellis singled.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 7, All Around Home Repair 0

Hope Judd homered, doubled and singled for Gypsy Jo’s while Hadley Hays had a triple, double and single. Halle Bond, Rachel Gaddes, Anniston Smith, McKenzie Jo Thompson and Alivia Weir each singled twice and Ailee Weitzel once.

Kaylee Anne Tomlinosn and Delaney Vaughn doubled for All Around while Ansleigh Gray and Sarah Jane Porter singled.

Spiral Systems 6, Ligon & Bobo 3

Adollyne Lalka-Hill tripled and doubled for Spiral while Courtney Haley singled as she and Cadence Malave doubled. Raelynn Ashley, Alaysia Bennett, Alivia Lattimore, Sadie Mosley and Madelyn Patton each singled twice and Makenna Lee once.

Adalynn Morris homered for Ligon & Bobo while Nataliyah Dowell, Paisleigh Guy and Ensley Wood tripled. Coraline Ash and Kinsley Schwend doubled while Makenna Guy and Maile Morris singled.

PEE WEE

CedarStone Bank vs. Smile Gallery

Hadleigh Gant, Karleigh Hollils and Stella Scott doubled for CedarStone while Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Morgan McCauley, Raelynn Parlsey, Leiah Rush, Aubray Smith, Ellison Smith, Anna Tyree and Ellie Webb each singled twice.

Kinley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Bonnie Cobb-Cook, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kenslie Nieves, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville and Makayla Williamson each singled twice and Adi Reece Davis and Aleeyah Rummell once apiece for Smile.