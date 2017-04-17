MJCA tops TXR 7-0

After Tuckers Crossroads was retired in the top of the fourth, the game was called as rain began to fall harder.

Aly Dickerson had Tuckers Crossroads’ only two hits while Callie Buhler drew a pair of walks. The Lady Hornets had four errors in the field.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to Watertown’s Three Forks Park to take on the Tigerettes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

DCA rallies to defeat Friendship

DONELSON — Donelson Christian used a three-run fourth inning to wipe out a Friendship Christian lead and defeat the Lady Commanders 5-2 last Thursday.

The Lady Commanders led 2-1 with Annabelle Cooksey singling home one of the Friendship runs. Mattie Smith singled and scored two bases before scoring on a passed ball. Destiny Henderson also singled.

Cooksey took the loss despite nine strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Friendship will travel to Davidson Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.