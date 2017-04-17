Lebanon splits opening day at Gibbs

The Lady Devils bounced back a short time later with a 13-1 knockout of Knoxville Central.

Lebanon led Gibbs 3-1 going into the fifth when the onslaught began. Olivia Wheeler’s two-run single off Anna Smallwood broke a tie.

The Lady Devils jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Brittany Harris RBI single and tacked on two more in the second on RBI by Smallwood and Brianna Nagelhout.

Lebanon finished with 10 hits, including multiple knocks by Nagelhout and Megan Jaselskis.

Gibbs also had 10 hits, including three by Kayley Kern and multiple efforts by Bailey Reagan and Josie Huff.

Lebanon enjoyed an eight-run inning right off the bat against Knoxville Central in the first inning as Nagelhout, Harris and Anna Bennett singled and Brizeida Chavez had an RBI groundout.

Harris, Morgan Jones and Macy Lee each had multiple hits for the Lady Devils, who totaled 11 for the game. Chavez, Nagelhout, Lee and Harris each had two RBI.

CAK edges Central 5-4 in 7th

CHATTANOOGA — Christian Academy of Knoxville knocked Wilson Central out of the Soddy-Daisy Tournament with a 5-4 win last Saturday at Warner Park.

CAK scored the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI triple off reliever Kaylee Richetto after a runner was placed on second base to start the inning, per the international tiebreaker.

Central couldn’t score in the top of the inning despite Laney Tucker standing on second base to start the frame as the Lady Wildcats fell to 16-11-1.

CAK pulled into a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning off starter Taryn Pastore, who was charged with four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Central took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth a time expired. Claire Smith walked with two out, stole second and, on Paige Robinson’s single to center, scored on a head-first slide between the catcher’s legs. Following an Alaina Morris bunt single, Richetto dropped a single into center to score Robinson with the go-ahead run.

Brooke Pfefferle doubled in Morris and Richetto for a 2-0 Lady Wildcat lead in the top of the first inning.

CAK put together back-to-back singles, a groundout and a two-run double to take a 3-2 edge in the third.

Central was scheduled to go to Station Camp for a District 9-AAA double header Monday.