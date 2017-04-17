Dohr, Wullenwaber pitch CU to series sweep at Pikeville

Dohr (7-4) allowed five hits and four walks in seven-plus innings for his second straight victory after three consecutive defeats. The right-hander retired 8-of-9 batters in the middle innings before running into trouble in the eighth after a leadoff error.

Cody Campbell got a pair of groundouts to end the threat with the Bears scoring just one run and worked around a single in the ninth to post his first save.

Cumberland (23-24, 6-9 Mid-South) scored five runs in the first two innings in the second game to give Wullenwaber a healthy cushion, with Kevin Connolly leading off the game with a homer and Austin Krajnak plating a pair later in the first with a double. Caleb Kellogg’s homer started the second inning and Hector Morales added a run-scoring double later in the frame.

Wullenwaber (5-3) stranded the bases loaded in the first and then set down 11-of-12 batters before an error in the fifth opened the door for Pikeville (20-20, 3-12) to get on the board. The Bears added a run in the sixth but got just a single in the seventh. The right-hander allowed eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts for the win.

Kyle Allen and Bo Saunders each plated runs with singles and another run came across on a wild pitch in a three-run fourth inning in the opener, giving the Phoenix the lead. Connolly’s sacrifice fly in the eighth added an insurance run for CU.

The early runs in the second contest helped Wullenwaber and Kellogg added a run-scoring single later in the contest. Morales finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Krajnak and Kellogg both collected two hits and two RBIs in the 7-2 victory.

Kay Vincent’s solo homer in the second gave Pikeville a 1-0 lead in the opener and Dohr picked off Matt Peterson later in the inning to keep the deficit at one.

In the fourth Rayden Sierra led off with a single and Krajnak walked before an infield single by Nick Mira loaded the bases. Sierra scored on a wild pitch and with two outs, Allen singled through the left side, driving in a run, and Saunders followed with an infield single, plating another for a 3-1 CU advantage.

The Bears had base runners in every inning but the seventh against Dohr, but Josh Bailey was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder in the first and was caught stealing in the third. Travis Haen bounced into a 5-4-3 doubleplay to end a threat in the fifth as well as Peterson’s pickoff in the second.

Austin Voeller started the Cumberland eighth with a single and Allen walked with one out before another single by Saunders loaded the bases. Connolly’s sac fly to center plated pinch-runner Riley Kleven for a 4-1 advantage.

Haen reached on an error to start the Pikeville eighth and went to second on a wild pitch. With one out Anthony Roberts doubled and Vincent walked, loading the bases. Jorge Perez’s groundout to first plated Haen, but Peterson bounced out as well to end the inning.

Cumberland started quickly in the second contest, with Connolly homering to left to leadoff the game. Morales singled and Sierra walked before Krajnak’s two-run double to left put the Phoenix ahead, 3-0, after a half inning.

The Bears loaded the bases with an error and two singles, but Wullenwaber struck out Perez and Peterson flied out to end the inning.

In the second Kellogg’s homer to rightcenter started the frame and Saunders walked and went to second on a wild pitch with one out. Morales doubled down the leftfield line with two outs, plating Saunders for a 5-0 lead.

Cumberland added two more runs in the fifth when Morales singled to leadoff and came all the way around to score on three wild pitches. Krajnak singled with one out and stole second. Voeller then singled with one out and Kellogg’s RBI single to center made it 7-0 Phoenix.

Wullenwaber ran into trouble for the first time in the game in the bottom of the inning, with Alex Barba reaching on a one-out error, but he was erased by a groundout. Bailey walked and Haen singled, loading the bases, and Justin Beatty followed with an RBI single, but Roberts flied out to end the inning without any further damage.

In the sixth Perez led off with a single and reached third on a pair of groundouts before an RBI single to center by Barba, but that was all for the Bears.

Cumberland will play host to Bryan College on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and head to Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday for a 2 p.m. CDT contest.