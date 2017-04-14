CU falls short to Shawnee State

The Phoenix (15-28-1, 2-19 Mid-South) will play host to Shawnee State for another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday to finish of the four-game series.

Shawnee State (18-16, 9-12 Mid-South) scored four runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead, but Cumberland responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs. A two-run homer to center field by Tyra Graham and an RBI double by Jocelyn Hernandez pull the squad within one, 4-3.

The Bears scored one run in the top of the fourth but again CU fought back to plate one in the bottom of the inning. Imani Torregano’s bunt single drove in pinch runner Brianna Gregory to cut the Phoenix deficit to 5-4.

A double by Wolsefer drove in another run for SSU in the fifth inning and a solo homer by Tessa Tomaselli kept the Phoenix within one run again, 6-5.

Shawnee State’s Brown singled through the left side plating the final run of the game for the Bears and taking the first game of the doubleheader, 7-5.

Taylor Woodring recorded two hits and one run while Tyra Graham added one hit, one run and two RBIs for the squad. Kaitlin Kralj (5-11) picked up the loss, tossing five innings for the Phoenix and allowing eight hits, six runs, five earned and striking out three. Kindsey Wilder allowed two hits and one run in two innings of relief.

Kayal Koch went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI for the Bears and Katlyn Gleich collected one hit, two runs and two RBIs. Brooke Blevins (10-9) got the win, pitching a complete game and allowing 12 hits, five runs and striking out four batters.

Shawnee plated three runs in the second inning, and Cumberland scored just one to pull within two, 3-1. The Bears scored one more in the third inning and CU did not score a run in the third or the fourth inning.

SSU scored two in the fifth with a two-run homer by Melvin to take the lead, 6-3. Cumberland pulled within three driving in two runs in the bottom of the inning, 6-3. An RBI single by Brown scored in Saunders and Phillips scored on a fielding error.

An RBI single by Dunn scored in one run for the squad in the sixth and a one-run single by Graham in the seventh helped the Phoenix pull within three, 8-5.

Hernandez went 3-for-5 and added one run while Graham collected two hits, one run and drove in two. Alexa Snyder (5-7) took the loss, allowing three hits, three runs and three strikeouts in two innings of work. Sara Jordan pitched three inning, and allowed three runs on five hits while Nicole Pratt closed out the game, allowing two runs on four hits.

Saunders recorded three hits and one run for the Bears and Miranda Melvin collected two runs, one hit and two RBIs. McKenzie Whittaker (9-6) grabbed the win, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out two. Miranda Pauley tossed two innings in relief, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.

Two batters hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, placed runners at first and second and sparked a four-run inning for the Bears. Koch doubled down the left field line, scoring in Megan Shupert. Duncan followed with a single plating Gleich for the 2-0 lead.

An RBI single by Riley to third base drove Koch and Duncan came home on the play advancing to third and scoring on a throwing error, ending the third inning with a 4-0 advantage.

The Phoenix scored three runs in the bottom of the innings as Woodring doubled to left field with two outs. A two-run homer for Graham, her fourth of the year pulled the squad within two, 4-2. Torregano singled to left field and an RBI double by Hernandez brought home Torregano for the third run of the inning.

Cumberland stayed within just one run for the rest of the game until the seveth inning. The Bears plated one run in the fourth inning with a homerun by Gleich down the left field line, her first of the season.

CU’s Kassydi Montgomery started the fourth with a single and a sac bunt by Kayala Hoppenjans moved pinch runner Brianna Gregory to second. Woodring singled to left field advancing Gregory to third and an RBI single by Torregano drove in Gregory.

Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning, Shawnee State’s Koch singled and a sacrifice bunt by Duncan helped Koch take second. An RBI double by Wolsefer pulled SSU ahead, 6-4.

A home run for Tomaselli to left field helped keep the squad within one, 6-5 before the Bears scored one more run in the top of the seventh to secure the victory. Shupert singled up the middle and Saunders hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second.

A sacrifice bunt by Gleich help advance both runners to scoring position and a single through the left side by Brown plated Shupert for the 7-5 victory.

In the top of the second Duncan walked and Melvin reached on an error with two outs. Rawlins singled up the middle driving in Duncan and Saunders then followed reached on an error. With bases loaded Gleich ripped a two-run single to left field scoring in Rawlins and Melvin.

Montgomery walked in the bottom of the inning and with two outs Woodring singled to center field advancing Montgomery to scoring position. Graham followed with a single bringing home Montgomery to keep the Phoenix within two, 3-1.

At the top of the third Koch hit a home run to left field to plate the fourth run for the Bears. SSU scored two more in the top of the fifth as Duncan drew a walk to start the lineup off. A two-run homer for Melvin to center field put the Bears ahead for good, 6-1.

Hernandez hit a single to center field to start the bottom of the fifth and a double by Miles scored home Hernandez. A RBI double plated pinch runner Brianna Gregory to pull the Phoenix within three, 6-3.

In the top of the sixth SSU’s Saunders was hit by a pitch and a sac bunt advanced her to second. Brown singled up the middle to score in Saunders and Duncan followed with a double down the left field line and Phillips scored on a fielding error or the 8-4 lead.

Cumberland scored one final run in the seventh, Tomaselli singled up the middle and Prichard reached on a fielder’s choice. Woodring single to center field to help move Prichard and a single to center field by Graham brought across Woodring for a final of 8-5.