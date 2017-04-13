Central pounds Portland 11-2

A triple, double and single staked the Lady Panthers to a 2-0 lead.

But Central got two in the bottom half when Alaina Morris walked and scored on Claire Smith’s triple to center field. Smith scored the tying run on Brooke Pfefferle’s groundout to short.

It remained 2-2 until Central exploded for six in the fifth inning. Paige Robinson walked, Morris reached on an infield single and Smith laid down a bunt single. Following a go-ahead-run-scoring error, Kaylee Richetto ripped a line-drive double down the left-field line to score two for a 5-2 lead. Pfefferle walked and Laney Tucker reached on another infield single to re-fill the bases. Kenzie Meador’s sacrifice fly to center got a run in and Morgan Stokes fly-ball single to center scored two for an 8-2 lead.

Two errors sandwiched around a walk and a single accounted for Central’s final scores in the sixth as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 14-9-1 for the season and 3-2 in District 9-AAA.

Ashley Foster pitched a complete game with six hits, a hit batter and a walk allowed with three strikeouts.

Central will travel to Chattanooga’s Warner Park for the Soddy-Daisy Tournament, beginning with a noon game Friday against Meigs County.