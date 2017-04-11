Tigerettes outscore Tuckers Crossroads 19-7

The Lady Hornets led 2-0 in the second inning before the Tigerettes scored in their final four at-bats as they finished with 10 hits while Tuckers committed 10 errors. TXR had four hits while Watertown committed no errors.

Madi Reeder homered for Watertown while Zoe Baskin belted a pair of triples. Abbey Cooper cracked a pair of doubles and a single while Brittni Allison singled twice and tripled.

Alie Tunks and Hannah Eaton each singled three times, Emma Christensen and Chloe Poston twice apiece and Vada Pimperton once off the bench.

Aly Dickerson struck out nine Tigerettes and allowed five earned runs during the first four games. Bre Buhler finished, allowed three earned runs.

Gabby Burton drove in two Tuckers runs while Dickerson and sisters Bre and Callie Buhler knocked in one apiece.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to South Carthage for a 5 p.m. double header against Smith County at Crump Paris Park.