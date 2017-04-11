Tigerettes have Wright stuff at Trousdale

The Tigerettes scored twice in the first inning, three in the fourth and six in the sixth as they finished with 17 hits.

Jada Moss drove in three runs on a double and single while Kaleigha Carter had two RBI on a triple and single. Bailey Griffin went 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles. Ridge Morgan doubled as she, McKenna George and Lauren Webster each had two hits.

Alicia House pitched four scoreless one-hit innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. Sydney Murrell gave up a sixth-inning run on three hits over the final two frames.

The Tigerettes were coming off a 4-3 non-district loss at Gallatin on Monday.

The Lady Wave scored two runs in the third and fifth innings. Watertown’s three in the seventh were one tally short as the Tigerettes were outhit 11-7.

House struck out two and walked one in a complete-game six innings.

Carter drove in two Tigerette runs on as many hits, including a triple. She scored on Griffin’s single. Morgan singled twice in the leadoff spot.