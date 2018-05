Hale scored unassisted with 23:36 left in the first half for the game’s first goal.

After Baird tied the score 5:22 before halftime, Anthony Crowell converted a pass from Sean Redmond into a 2-1 Aviator lead. Hale’s second score came off a blocked by the Blue Devil goalie with 12:01 to play.

Jackson McRae scored unassisted with 9:14 to play.

Winfree Bryant will play West Wilson at Mt. Juliet Middle School at 5 p.m. Friday.