Bears’ Cominski signs with Trevecca soccer

Mt. Juliet forward/wing Teddy Cominski signs to play soccer for Trevecca Nazarene University on Wednesday. Seated with the team captain and three-year are (from left) grandmother Lois Bortell, uncle Robert and parents David and Lori Cominski and grandparents Rita and Jim Sharpe. Standing are Mt. Juliet athletic director Mike Duncan, assistant coaches Michael McCall and Daniel Sutter, head coach Brian Valkyrie, Tennessee United coach Zach Trobaugh and MJHS principal Mel Brown. “Our leader on and off the field,” Valkyrie said. “Very few work harder than Teddy.”