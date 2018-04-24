Lebanon team wins Music City Invitational

A Lebanon-based travel team, representing Sumner County Soccer Club, played in, and won, its first sanctioned tournametn last weekend, the Music City Invitational, beating out six other teams in the U10 boys’ second division. Team members are (from left) Gus Cortez Jr., Heider Vargas, Gram Huffaker, Ronaldo Martinez, Gyan Ezeta, Eli Holloway, Jacob Anderson and Jonas Wintger. On the back row are assistant coach Dustin Holloway and head coach Gustavo Cortez Sr.