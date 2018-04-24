logo

Mt. Juliet soccer

Hunter, Bears blank county rivals

Staff Reports • Today at 5:34 PM

Mt. Juliet shut out its two Wilson County rivals in winning two District 9-AAA matches last week.

The Golden Bears blanked Wilson Central 4-0 on April 17. Eddie Melendez, Andres Vazquez, Jimmy McHone and Zach Blair off assists from Melendez, Justice Cardenas and Michael Calvin. Cole Hunter posted the shutout in goal.

Mt. Juliet followed last Thursday with a 3-0 win at Lebanon on goals from McHole, Jake Hirschmann and Johs Carlsen with assists from McHone, Carlsen and Briscoe Massa. Hunter again posted the shutout as the Bears improved to 8-3 for the season and 3-3 in the district.

The Golden Bears had two district games this week, starting with Tuesday’s home match with LaVergne. They will travel to Smyrna on Friday.

