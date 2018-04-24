Hunter, Bears blank county rivals

The Golden Bears blanked Wilson Central 4-0 on April 17. Eddie Melendez, Andres Vazquez, Jimmy McHone and Zach Blair off assists from Melendez, Justice Cardenas and Michael Calvin. Cole Hunter posted the shutout in goal.

Mt. Juliet followed last Thursday with a 3-0 win at Lebanon on goals from McHole, Jake Hirschmann and Johs Carlsen with assists from McHone, Carlsen and Briscoe Massa. Hunter again posted the shutout as the Bears improved to 8-3 for the season and 3-3 in the district.

The Golden Bears had two district games this week, starting with Tuesday’s home match with LaVergne. They will travel to Smyrna on Friday.