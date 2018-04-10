MJCA knocks off Nashville Christian 3-1

The Eagles scored in the first five minutes.

Saint senior Gabriel Vasconselos was fouled in the box in the 16th minute and connected on the penalty kick to bring Mt. Juliet Christian into a 1-1 halftime tie.

Freshman Austin Woodson scored three minutes into the second half to put the Saints ahead to stay 2-1.

Goalie Logan Collier had 13 saves for the Saints and an assist on the final goal scored by freshman Jordan Willis in the 63rd minute as Mt. Juliet Christian pulled even for the season at 2-2.