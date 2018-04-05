Crowell, Redmond lead Winfree Bryant to 8-0 win

Crowell scored twice in the first half on assists from Sean Redmond, sandwiched around an unassisted Jackson McRae goal.

Crowell scored unassisted midway through the second half. Redmond racked up his third assist less than two minutes later when Ethan Mills connected.

Garduno sandwiched a score by Jacob Blankenship duirng the final five minutes.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Southside at 5 p.m. Friday before a rematch with the Saints at 5 p.m. Monday at Wilson Central. The Aviators will play host to Mt. Juliet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.