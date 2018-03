Anthony Crowell pulled the Aviators into a 1-1 tie unassisted with 24:16 to play.

But Portland broke the tie with 2:36 to play on Carter Birdwell’s goal from Arnulfo Figueroa.

Isaiah Perez put Portland on the board 7:25 before halftime on an assist from Freddie Luna.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Southside on Monday and Watertown on Tuesday.