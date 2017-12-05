Watson, McNamara garner Honorable Mention All-America accolades

McNamara ranked third in the Mid-South Conference in goals with 16 and fourth in points with 37, adding five assists in 20 matches. The Kildare, Ireland, native netted 11 of his 16 goals against Mid-South competition, including a hat trick versus Georgetown College and two goals against the University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and the University of Pikeville.

Watson was voted the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and finished the season with nine goals and five assists. He ranked 11th in the Mid-South in goals and seventh in assists. The Simi Valley, Calif., native scored the game-winner in a 2-0 victory versus Martin Methodist and recorded three goals and two assists in seven league matches.

Holloway, Aplin, Kisiloski named Honorable Mention All-Americans

Cumberland’s Maria Aplin, Rebecca Holloway and Kaitlen Kisiloski were named Honorable Mention All-Americans by the NAIA Women’s Soccer Selection Committee on Tuesday, as announced by the national office. It marks the sixth consecutive year for a Phoenix All-American and second consecutive for Holloway.

Holloway earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors last month, leading the league with 12 assists and ranking fifth with 11 goals in 19 total matches. The Bristol, England, native also ranked second in the conference with 34 points and was 14th nationally in assists per match (0.63) and 16th in total assists.

She posted at least one point in 13 of her 19 outings, including two goals versus Brenau University and the University of Pikeville as well as two assists against the University of the Cumberlands, Campbellsville University and Pikeville.

Aplin ranked eighth in the conference with 24 points, posting nine goals along with six assists. The Adelaide, Australia, native collected four goals and five assists in league play, with two goals and two assists at Life University and two more assists versus Pikeville.

Kisiloski finished the season with three goals and five assists despite playing on the backline, ranking ninth in the league in assists. She scored twice versus Pikeville and once at Bryan College and added assists this season against Brenau, the University of Mobile and Life University.