Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 614 student-athletes were named from around the country.

Kambeitz boasts a perfect 4.00 GPA in Accounting while Kisiloski holds a 3.96 in Biochemistry and Aplin also has a 3.96 in Psychology. Copeland carries a 3.88 in Health and Human Performance, Nugent posts a 3.67 in Psychology and Moreland has a 3.66 in Criminal Justice/Public Administration.