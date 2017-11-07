Williams named TSWA award winner

The London, England, native netted the first and last goals in CU's 3-0 win against Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of the MSC Championships. The junior scored on an assist from Tyler Watson in the 32nd minute, tracking down a long pass and beating the Tigers keeper to the ball near the penalty spot, finishing low and right into the back of the net.

Williams finished an assist from Daniel Picken in the 70th minute, his 15th goal in 15 matches this season. He ranks third in the Mid-South Conference in goals and third nationally with six game-winning goals.

Women drop three spots to No. 19 in NAIA coaches' poll

Cumberland dropped three spots to No. 19 in the latest NAIA women’s soccer coaches’ top 25 poll released Tuesday by the national office.

The Phoenix dropped a 5-2 decision at then third-ranked Martin Methodist, currently the No. 1 team in the national polls. The RedHawks scored three times in a 12-minute stretch in the middle of the second half to post the victory after Cumberland evened the match at two early in the second period. The loss snapped a nine-match winning streak and a 10-match unbeaten stretch for CU.

Cumberland also posted a 7-0 victory over the University of Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships.

The Phoenix will continue play in the conference tournament Thursday, facing Campbellsville University at 2:30 p.m. at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Ky.