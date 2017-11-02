Seven CU women earn Academic All-MSC honors

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and hold a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Seniors Kaitlen Kisiloski and Amanda Nugent, juniors Mariah Aplin, Autumn Copeland, Ashley Kambeitz and Savannah Moreland and sophomore Luca Jöns were all recognized by the league. A total of 87 student-athletes were honored from the eight conference institutions.

Cumberland, the No. 1 seed in the Mid-South Conference Championships, will take on the University of Pikeville on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CDT in the quarterfinals.