Holloway voted MSC Player of Year, Davies Coach of Year at MSC banquet

Ashley Kambeitz, Marissa Avnaim, Sarah Haddock, Kaitlen Kisiloski, Mariah Aplin, Jennifer Segura, Savannah Moreland, Emily Shires and Holloway were honored with First Team accolades and Luca Jöns was named to the Second Team.

Holloway has posted eight goals and a league-leading 10 assists in 16 matches this season, controlling the midfield and leading the team’s offensive attack up the field. The Bristol, England, native ranks seventh in the Mid-South Conference with 26 points and ninth in goals. She posted at least one point in 11 of her 16 outings, including two goals versus Brenau University and the University of Pikeville as well as two assists against the University of the Cumberlands and Campbellsville University.

Holloway joins Shauna Gilpin (2014) and Taylor Nay (2013) as MSC Player of the Year winners.

Shires ranks second in the conference with 32 points and eight assists and is third in the MSC with 12 goals. The Nanaimo, British Columbia, native was named First Team All-MSC for the third time in her four seasons. She posted eight of her 12 goals versus Mid-South competition, including a hat trick against Pikeville and two goals against the Cumberlands.

Aplin ranks eighth in the conference with 24 points and nine goals along with six assists. The Adelaide, Australia, native collected four goals and five assists in league play, with two goals and two assists at Life University and two more assists versus Pikeville.

Moreland ranks 10th in the MSC with 20 points and seven goals and is also fifth in the league with six assists (along with Aplin). The Marietta, Ga., native recorded two goals against Pikeville and tallied one of CU’s two goals in a 2-0 victory over the University of Mobile in late September, a win that seemed to propel the Phoenix on a nine-match winning streak that ended earlier this week.

Segura missed the first five matches of the year with an ankle injury suffered in preseason practice but the freshman tallied one goal and three assists in 13 matches. The Glendora, Calif., native was a big part of the team’s success in the midfield along with Holloway and Avnaim. Segura posted a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory at Lindsey Wilson and added assists against Mobile and Pikeville.

Despite playing on the backline, Kisiloski finished the season with three goals and five assists, ranking eighth in the conference in assists. She scored twice versus Pikeville and once at Bryan College and added assists this season against Brenau, Mobile and Life University.

Almost the entire Cumberland defensive unit earned All-Conference honors, with Kisiloski, Avnaim, Haddock and Kambeitz garnering First Team recognition and Jöns appearing on the Second Team. After allowing six goals in the first two matches of the campaign, the group gave up just 11 goals over the next 14 outings.

Haddock added five goals, three of those on penalty kicks, while Avnaim collected three goals and four assists, including scores versus West Virginia Tech, Indiana Wesleyan and the Cumberlands. Jöns finished the year with two assists.

Kambeitz registered a 1.26 goals-against-average in 17 matches with 66 saves in almost 1,600 minutes of action. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native recorded eight shutouts, five of those in a seven-match stretch from September 26-October 21.

In his first season as head coach, Davies led the Phoenix to a 12-4-1 mark, mixing eight freshmen with a solid group of returners. Cumberland started slowly, losing its two first matches and posting a 3-3-1 mark after a 3-3 draw against Indiana Wesleyan on Sept. 22. Davies and his staff changed the team’s defensive formation and CU reeled off nine consecutive wins over the next five weeks. Gavin McKinney (2012, 2013) is the only other Cumberland coach to garner MSC Coach of the Year accolades.

The Phoenix outscored opponents, 55-22, during the season, including 28-4 in Mid-South contests. Cumberland will take on the University of Pikeville in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green.