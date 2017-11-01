Shires voted MSC Player of the Week

The Nanaimo, British Columbia, native assisted on Mariah Aplin's score for a 1-0 lead at Life University and drew a foul in the box, setting up Sarah Haddock's PK for a 3-0 advantage versus the Running Eagles. The senior assisted on Aplin's second goal versus Life and Aplin returned the favor for a Shires goal, the final one of the match in the 5-2 win.

Shires added her 12th goal of the year in the 10th minute at Bryan College in a 2-0 victory, her fourth game-winning goal of the season.

Cumberland begins action in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CT against the University of Pikeville at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Ky.