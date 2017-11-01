Nine men named Academic All-MSC

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Seniors Alex West, Dylan Schwartz and Justin Beaty, juniors Bennet Strutz, Markus Skraastad, Tosin Abudiore and Jake Yarbro and sophomores Patrick Hay and Kyle Schwartz were all honored by the conference.

A total of 56 student-athletes were recognized from the eight Mid-South Conference institutions, with 15 student-athletes from the University of the Cumberlands honored followed by Cumberland with nine.

The 22nd-ranked Phoenix will open play in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CDT against Georgetown College at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green.