Gallione, Debow lead Lady Saints to 8-0 win

Gallione got on the board twice in the first five minutes, the latter off an assist from senior Carly Keith. Gallione then assisted on freshman Mallie Foutch’s goal at the 12-minute mark. Her second hat trick of the season came off a corner kick at the 20-minute mark. Debow made it 5-0 going into halftime off a Christy Brewer assist.

Senior Caitlyn Smith scored 12 minutes into the second half off an assist from Keith. Smith assisted on Debow’s second goal at the 67-minute mark.

Gallione’s corner kick was headed in by junior Kirsten Robbins with two minutes to play for the final score.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Friendship Christian on Thursday.