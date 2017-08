The Phoenix and Skyhawks will play Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field, finishing just before kickoff of that day’s football game against Webber International at Nokes-Lasater Field. CU’s men’s and women’s doubleheader versus John Brown University scheduled for Thursday was pushed back until Monday because of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey expected to hit the middle Tennessee area starting Wednesday night and lasting through sometime Friday.