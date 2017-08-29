Weather pushes Thursday matches to Monday

Weather forecasts for later in the week call for an 80 percent chance of rain on Thursday and 100 percent on Friday.

The Golden Eagles will play their originally scheduled matches at Bethel University on Saturday and head to Lebanon for a doubleheader on Labor Day. Cumberland’s 16th-ranked women will take on 18th-ranked John Brown at 10 a.m. Monday and the Phoenix men will face 19th-ranked JBU at noon.

Cumberland’s women will play host to Point University on Saturday at 1 p.m. as well before Monday’s matches.

Williams, Strutz voted MSC Players of the Week

Cumberland’s Daniel Williams and Bennet Strutz were named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, Monday for their performances in Cumberland’s opening win against NCAA Division II Christian Brothers.

Williams scored twice and nearly added two more goals, all in the second half, in the Phoenix’s 4-2 victory.

The junior forward took advantage of an errant back pass in the first minute of the second half, shooting into an empty net to break a scoreless match. About three minutes later, the London, England native converted a header to the far post for a 2-0 Cumberland advantage. Christian Brothers’ goalkeeper Victor Hoestbo tipped a long header off a free kick by Williams over the crossbar 15 minutes into the period and made a diving save minutes later that would have added to his tally for the day.

Strutz collected three saves, including one on a penalty kick, and stopped a point-blank chance that would have evened the match midway through the second half to preserve the 4-2 victory. The junior stopped a penalty shot from Christian Brothers, but on the rebound, the Phoenix were called for another penalty and the Bucs converted that one only four seconds later. Then with the score 3-2, the 6-foot-6-inch tall goalkeeper made a sliding save at the far post from less than 10 yards that kept Cumberland in the lead in the 65th minute.

Cumberland posted a 10-0 victory Monday over Midway.