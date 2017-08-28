Phoenix score early and often in 10-0 victory

The Phoenix (2-0-0) scored five goals in both halves and played the final 35 minutes with almost all reserves on the field.

Cumberland scored twice in 26 seconds in the 10th minute to break the ice, the first on a ricochet that went right to the feet of Williams near the penalty spot. He wheeled and fire past the goalkeeper.

Less than 30 seconds later Bagayogo’s shot was saved and the rebound found the feet of McNamara, with his shot into an almost empty net for a 2-0 CU advantage.

Watson got on the board in the 16th minute on a nice pass down the left side from McNamara and Williams found the back of the net again in the 28th minute, this time after a nice pass from Patrick Crowley through the defense. Williams carried the ball 30 yards before shooting past Midway’s Christian Neira.

Williams and Watson combined for a give-and-go in the 32nd minute, with Watson tallying his second goal of the match and the final one of the half for Cumberland.

Williams was tackled in the box and converted a penalty kick only 46 seconds into the second half and scored again less than three minutes later. Bagayogo’s hard shot was saved at the back post, but Sondre Risa crossed to a wide open Williams on the door step for his sixth goal in two outings.

Bagayogo finally registered a goal after several excellent chances in both of the opening matches, making a long run down the left side before beating the keeper to the far post in the 50th minute.

McNamara netted his second goal in the contest in the 67th minute, heading in a throw-in from Aidan Doherty and freshman Austin Morenzoni’s 50-yard run after a Midway corner kick turned into the final score of the match in the 70th minute.

Cumberland will end a three-match homestand to open the season on Thursday, taking on 19th-ranked John Brown at 3 p.m.