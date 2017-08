Ally Cole scored twice and Britt Ellmore, Summer Ellmore and Haileigh Walker once each as the Lady Bears moved to 3-0 in league play.

Britt Ellmore, Bella Agee and Cori Klepser each collected two assists and Maya Bender one.

Hailey Hicks posted the shutout in goal.

The junior-varsity teams played to a scoreless tie earlier in the evening.