Phoenix women ranked 16th in NAIA preseason top 25

First-year head coach Brian Davies returns 13 letterwinners and eight starters from last season’s club that finished 13-5-2 overall and tied for second in the Mid-South with a 5-1-1 mark. The Phoenix won an NAIA Championship Opening Round match to reach the NAIA Championships final site in Orange Beach, Ala., for the fourth time in five years, falling to eventual national runner-up Spring Arbor in the Round of 16.

Senior Emily Shires and junior Rebecca Holloway were both named NAIA honorable mention All-Americans, with Shires posting a team-leading 15 goals while Holloway added six goals and a team-best nine assists.

Junior goalkeeper Ashley Kambeitz along with senior Kaitlen Kisiloski and sophomore Luca Jöns anchor a defense that allowed just 19 goals and 177 shots (8.85 per match) in 2016. Cumberland ranked 43rd nationally among 195 schools, giving up 0.95 goals-per-match last year.

Cumberland will play four teams ranked in the preseason top 25 this season, including No. 5 Lindsey Wilson, 13th-ranked Mobile, No. 14 Martin Methodist and 18th-ranked John Brown. Georgetown College, Tennessee Wesleyan and Georgia Gwinnett are all in the receiving votes category as well.

The Phoenix will open the season Aug. 24 at Tennessee Wesleyan and take on 18th-ranked John Brown in the home opener Aug. 31.