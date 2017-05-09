logo

Wildcats oust Beech

Staff Reports • Today at 4:49 PM

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and held off visiting Beech for a 2-1 triumph in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament Monday night.

Senior Kelton Brown scored in the third minute off an assist from James Graham on a free kick. Graham passed to senior Tyler Gilbert for another Central score midway through the first half.

Beech cut the lead in half in the 27th minute but could get no closer.

The tournament will shift to Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park for semifinal action Wednesday. Station Camp will face Hendersonville at 6 p.m., followed by Wilson Central against Mt. Juliet at 8 with the winners advancing to the finals and the Region 5-AAA tournament.

