Tenth-grader Eddie Melendez scored his first high school hat trick and added an assists for Mt. Juliet in a 6-2 win over Gallatin on Wednesday.

Melendez scored the Golden Bears’ first three goals. Chase Earles, Chris Pugh and Andres Vazquez also found the back of the net.

Kristen Jones posted a pair of assists while Earles and Pugh joined Melendez with one apiece.

Jake Hirschmann, Briscoe Massa and Nick Satterlee led Mt. Juliet’s defense.