logo

Cumberland soccer

Butler, Fischer sign with CU women

Staff Reports • Today at 4:54 PM

Cumberland women’s soccer coach Brian Davies announced the signings of Hendersonville native Arden Butler and Bradenton, Fla., native Makenzie Fischer to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year, making them the third and fourth signees for the Phoenix for next season.

Butler earned All-District 9-AAA honors as a sophomore, junior and senior for coach Russ Plummer and the Commandos. She was also a four-year starter at HHS and is the daughter of Josh and Julie Butler.

Fischer was a four-year starter for coach Guy Virgilio at Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, serving as team captain as a senior. She is the daughter of Steve and Nicole Fischer.

Butler and Fischer join Marissa Avnaim (Arcadia, Calif.) and Jennifer Segura (Glendora, Calif.) in this year’s recruiting class.

Recommended for You