Alan Garcia scored twice and Reid Overath and Evan Locke once each for the Golden Bears, who led 3-0 at halftime.

Mt. Juliet also won the junior-varsity game 2-0 behind goals from Auggie O’Shaughnessy and Sebastian Buendia.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Southside at 5:30 p.m. Monday and West Wilson at 5 p.m. Tuesday before traveling cross town to Walter J. Baird on April 30 for a 5 p.m. kickoff.