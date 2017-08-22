Recycle eclipse glasses for a good cause

Astronomers Without Borders has the answer.

The group offers educational astronomy programs to people around the world, including many developing countries and underserved communities. With the next total solar eclipse crossing places in South America in 2019, it wants to gather eclipse glasses used during Monday’s eclipse and repurpose them in upcoming eclipse programs.

Astronomers Without Borders is currently working to establish a list of multiple locations to send the glasses, but there is one place to send them on behalf of the program.

Send leftover eclipse glasses to Explore Scientific at 1010 S. 48th St., Springdale, AR 72762. Wilson County residents can also drop off eclipse glasses at The Lebanon Democrat office to be sent to Explore Scientific.

The next total solar eclipse that crosses North America will happen April 8, 2024 above Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, New Hampshire and Maine. The next one following Monday’s eclipse will happen July 2, 2019 with totality running through Chili and Argentina and parts of the Pacific Ocean.