Eye specialist offers tips on solar eclipse veiwing safety

Wang said there is only one safe way to look directly at the sun, and that’s through special-purpose “solar filters,” which are called solar eclipse glasses.

According to Wang, there are four companies in the U.S. that make and sell solar eclipse glasses that meet the international safety standard ISO 12312-2. Wang has a supply of the proper solar eclipse glasses and will give a free pair to each attendee at a special solar eclipse educational seminar Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at his office.

At the seminar, Wang will explain and demonstrate the proper way to use the glasses. Additionally, he will answer all attendee questions about safe solar eclipse viewing and how to prevent eye injuries, which could lead to loss of sight. Viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be very harmful. He will answer all seminar attendee questions about the safe solar eclipse viewing to prevent eye injuries and possible sight loss.

Wang will offer answers to questions such as:

Q. Can I use my cellphone to take a photo or a video of the eclipse, or can I use a telescope?

A. “Yes, but only if you do it in the right way. First of all, cameras and telescopes actually concentrate, focus and amplify light intensity. Therefore, looking through these devices with naked eyes is, in fact, more dangerous than looking with only the naked eyes themselves.

“The proper way of doing this is to put the proper solar eclipse glasses in front of the camera or telescope where the solar eclipse glasses are closer to the sun. Do not put the solar eclipse glasses directly on your face and then look through your cellphone or telescope.”

Q. What will be symptoms of solar eye damage and when will this typically happen?

A. “Symptoms typically happen within a few minutes or hours. The symptoms are watery and sore eyes, light sensitivity, a blind spot in the center, things appear usually colored, things appear to be distorted and blurry and inability to see details.”

Q. What should I do if this happens?

A. “See an ophthalmologist or optometrist right away as you may have suffered solar eye damage.”

Many of the special glasses are currently on back order and since total solar eclipse is so rare, once in a lifetime, people are buying them like crazy. Wang has an adequate supply of the proper safest glasses for distribution at his special Aug. 17 public solar eclipse educational seminar.

There will be limited seating at the seminar, so anyone interested in attending and receiving a free pair of the recommended solar eclipse glasses can get additional information or register by calling Wang Vision Institute at 615-321-8881.

The seminar will be at Wang Vision Institute at 1801 W. End Ave., Suite 1150, in Nashville.

Wang is the CEO of Aier-USA and director of Wang Vision 3D Cataract and LASIK Center. He may be reached at drwang@wangvisioninstitute.com or by visiting wangcataractlasik.com.