‘Vision Source’ glasses recalled from Mt. Juliet eye shop

The business said the recall only applies to the Vision Source eclipse glasses sold last week. Precision staff contacted patients who bought the glasses and said a few glasses purchased by non-patients are still unaccounted.

“If you have this kind only from our office, please return them to us for a full refund and a free replacement from American Paper Optics,” the Facebook post said.

NASA officials and the American Astronomical Society verified five manufacturers making solar eclipse glasses that meet all glasses standards – American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium – AstroSolar Silver and Gold film only, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

NASA outlined four guidelines for any solar eclipse glasses. They must:

• have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard.

• have the manufacturer’s name and address printed somewhere on the product.

• not to be used if they are older than three years or have scratched or wrinkled lenses.

• not made using homemade filters or be substituted for with ordinary sunglasses – not even very dark ones – because they are not safe for looking directly at the sun.

Wilson County will be the center of the national craze Aug. 21 as many parts of the county fall within a few seconds of the maximum amount of totality, or darkness during the solar eclipse. Totality is expected to start around 1:28 p.m.

For more information, visit eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.