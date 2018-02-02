Valentine’s Day shopping, spending revealed

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love and affection for the special people in life, but unfortunately, the day also comes with a lot of pressure. As finding the “perfect” gift and activity becomes an increasingly impossible task, Offers.com has some answers.

More than 1,000 U.S. consumers were surveyed via Google surveys and conducted keyword research to bring the top gifts, activities and shopping trends across the country.

The survey found, compared to last year, consumers will spend about 2 percent less on Valentine’s Day in 2018. However, they are still shelling out upwards of $50 on gifts, dinner and other activities Feb. 14.

On average, men will spend $17 more than women for Valentine’s Day. The survey also discovered engaged men and women will spend more than their single, dating or married peers.

Shopping for Valentine’s Day ahead of time can save a lot of stress. However, those procrastinators should know they are not alone. The survey found 32 percent of consumers wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to start shopping for gifts, and 9 percent admitted to waiting until Valentine’s Day.

Surprisingly, the survey found women are slightly more likely to procrastinate shopping for gifts than men this Valentine’s Day, with 10 percent of women and 9 percent of men putting off shopping until Valentine’s Day.

To avoid becoming a part of the 9 percent who are procrastinators, get that shopping done.

The classic Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to please are roses, jewelry, teddy bears, chocolates, etc. But what are the gifts to definitely avoid when shopping for that special someone? The survey found there are specific gifts that consumers do not hope to open up on Valentine’s Day.

Once that perfect gift is found, the question still remains. Where will you spend Valentine’s Day? Anyone planning a romantic night at home is in the majority. The survey found almost half of consumers will spend the night at home, and only 8 percent said they plan to have a night on the town.

For those not already in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, this holiday offers an opportunity to impress or get to know someone completely new. The survey found 53 percent of consumers said it’s OK to go on a first date Feb. 14, while the remaining 46 percent think waiting until a less high-pressure day for a first date is a good idea.

Roses continue to take the top spot, with almost half of respondents or 48 percent selecting it as their favorite flower to receive on Valentine’s Day. If a loved one isn’t sweet on roses or something different is in mind, consider surprising them with other popular options such as tulips at 16 percent or daisies at 9 percent.

For anyone wondering which tasty treat they should get special someone this Valentine’s Day, look no further. The survey included top treats from across the country to find out just which sugary concoction will be the most popular this year. It found women prefer chocolate-covered strawberries at 34 percent, and men prefer a box of chocolates at 30.

Want to give outside the box this year? It might be important to note some of the “other” responses were chocolate-covered pretzels, a good bottle of wine, quality time together and help around the house.

While some gifts reign supreme across the country, certain states favor unique items to give this Valentine’s Day. Offers.com conducted research to narrow down the top five gifts in each state to help with all that Valentine’s Day shopping this year.

In Tennessee, the gifts, in order, were a bouquet of roses, chocolate truffles, a teddy bear, diamond bracelet and sunglasses.

Shopping and spending data was compiled by Google Survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted between Jan. 5-7. Google Surveys makes use of the inferred demographic and location information to employ stratified sampling by distributing the surveys based on the targeted audience to its publisher network and/or smartphone users.

The state-by-state top gifts were completed by analyzing hundreds of gift-related keywords based on the percentage increase in search volume in February versus the rest of the year and weighed by total volume of searches according to Google search data.