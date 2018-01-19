Renew your wedding vows at the Watertown Square

“‘Watertown is for lovers,’” is our theme for the month,” said Vickie Frazier, president of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce. “We will have official ceremonies on the square for anyone who wants to renew their wedding vows.”

Taylor Wood with Foul Vows Wedding Services will officiate the ceremonies, which will begin Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Professional photographers will be on hand to capture the special moments. There will be no cost for the ceremony, and no couple will be turned away. Donations will be accepted.

“Stroll the shops on the square, said Frazier. “Visit the historic buildings and quaint businesses. Enjoy a nice lunch at one of the specialized restaurants or just sit on a bench and take it all in.”

Frazier said local artists will display their works in some of the buildings, antique stores will be open to browse, and the insurance office will feature an art gallery in it to visit.

“Come share in the romance of the day,” said Frazier.

Anyone with questions may contact the chamber office at 615-237-0270 or chamber@watertown.com or visit watertowntn.com.