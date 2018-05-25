Mt. Juliet Estate sale going on at Leon Russell's Mt. Juliet home Staff Reports • May 25, 2018 at 8:23 PM An estate sale at the home of Leon Russell in Mt. Juliet started Thursday and will go through the weekend. Dogwood Estate Sales will open the event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 116 Clark Drive in Mt. Juliet and close the sale at 3 p.m. There will be a second phase of the sale next weekend, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the same times. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.