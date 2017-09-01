Reba’s home to reappear on market

The 10-acre section of the McEntire’s former estate, which includes her former 12,816-square-foot home, will return to the market after Labor Day for just under $3 million, according to Fiona King with Worth Enterprises.

The home includes seven bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and several other amenities.

Paul H. Burch bought the 83-acre property in July for about $5 million, according to Wilson County deed records.

Burch submitted plans to the Wilson County Planning Commission for a subdivision that includes 15 lots on about 17 acres of the 83-acre lakefront property on Cherokee Dock Road, formerly known as Starstruck Farm.

The property, just south of the Cumberland River off State Route 109, has 1,500 feet of frontage on Old Hickory Lake.

Wilson County planning director Tom Brashear said the lot sizes in the proposed subdivision range between 0.89 acres and 1.82 acres.

“Each of these lots has road frontage and adequate lot width and size via existing state and county road frontages, meaning no new public road infrastructure is presently proposed,” Brashear said.

Plans for the development, dubbed Cherokee Meadows, do not include any additional access to State Route 109 at the planning department’s request.

“They did agree to access several of the lots via Cherokee Boat Dock Road rather than establish new driveway cuts on Highway 109,” said Brashear, who said there is one exception that will exist because of an driveway on State Route 109 just north of the lot that’s already there.

Other lots with frontage on State Route 109 will access the roadway through Cherokee Boat Dock Road.

“We are not aware of the intent for the remaining portions of the larger property holdings by the current owner(s) at this time,” Brashear said.