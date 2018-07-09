Mock campaigns for Zone 2 county school board seat

A longtime resident of Wilson County, Mock said he wants to help ensure Wilson County will continue its long tradition of quality education with an eye on the future.

Mock said he would bring a unique perspective to the school board. He is not only the father of two daughters who have attended Wilson County Schools, but he is also an educator. A long-serving teacher in the Wilson County school system, Mock currently teaches in the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

“This allows me to have both an insider and an outsider’s understanding of where the Wilson County school system currently stands and where it could be headed,” Mock said. “My goal is to help Wilson County Schools become the frontrunner in educational thinking in the state of Tennessee. I want to be able to take talent from other counties because the pay and benefits are in the top tier of the state. Once we are able to get and retain talent, we can change how education is presented to better serve our students in this technological age. I have taught in regular education classrooms and special education classrooms, and I feel that I have an understanding of what our students, teachers and parents in Wilson County want as we develop our children’s lives for success.”

Mock served as a team leader at knowledge academies, coordinating special education leader, as well as an athletic director, assistant volleyball coach at Watertown High School and basketball coach at Tuckers Crossroads School.

Married to Christy Mock, herself an educator in Smith County Schools, Mock has two daughters. Paige is a graduate of Watertown High School, and Kellie is about to start her freshman year there.

Mock, along with David Burks, challenged current school board member Bill Robinson for the Zone 2 seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.