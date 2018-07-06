Robert Bryan announces re-election candidacy for Wilson County sheriff

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this great county for the past 29 years,” Bryan said. “I have seen law enforcement change drastically since I began my career and have also seen tremendous growth in this county. I am asking the citizens of Wilson County to consider allowing me to serve for another term as sheriff.”

While there were drastic changes in all aspects of law enforcement through the years, Bryan said one thing has not changed. Law enforcement would not be able to do their jobs without the help of the citizens.

“I pledge to continue to keep the citizens informed about what is going on in their county,” Bryan said.

Bryan is a lifelong resident of Wilson County and a 1988 graduate of Lebanon High School. He’s been married to his wife, Shelly, since 1991, and the couple has two sons, Logan and Austin. He’s a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a member of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, where he currently serves on the board of directors, as well as the school resource officers and the legislative committees.

Since taking office in 2012, Bryan said there were several great accomplishments at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office that benefit the citizens now and for years to come. One of these is the addition of a school resource officer in every public school in the county. This was accomplished by working together with the Wilson County Commission to protect the children and school administrators.

Bryan said another important aspect of the sheriff’s office is the jail. It is important the sheriff has the knowledge and experience to run a county jail.

“I am the only candidate who has that experience to ensure the jail is a safe and secure facility, as well as the knowledge to plan for any future jail expansion,” Bryan said. “I am currently a certified jail administrator through the United States Department of Justice. The Wilson County Jail has been state certified each year while I have been involved in the management of the jail.”

Bryan said the Wilson County Jail Workhouse was expanded in the past six years.

“We have added another all-female work bus to pick up litter from the roadways throughout the county,” he said. “This keeps our county clean and saves taxpayers thousands of dollars each year.”

Bryan said since becoming sheriff, the sheriffs’ office has been tough on illegal narcotics, as well as impaired and distracted driving.

We have created a directed patrol unit, which focuses on problem areas in the county where there is criminal activity, created the first Sheriffs’ Citizens Academy and expanded our Senior Citizens Awareness Network to care for our senior community,” Bryan said. “The sheriff’s office has been, and always will be, a good steward of the tax dollar. We have accomplished a lot of things in the past six years and were able to balance the budget each and every year.

“My experience through serving the citizens of Wilson County has been invaluable and has afforded me with the understanding of what the job entails. I am dedicated to the citizens of Wilson County and will continue our forward progress by ensuring the sheriff’s office is operated in a responsible and positive way. I couldn’t ask for a better group of men and women to be by my side at the sheriff’s office who put their lives on the line each and every day.

“I humbly ask for your vote and support during early voting and the election Aug. 2. I am dedicated, experienced and proven to continue to serve as your sheriff. Let’s keep your sheriff’s office moving forward.”

Former Wilson County sheriff’s corporal and Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice challenged Bryan in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting starts July 13-28.