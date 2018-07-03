Want to vote Aug. 2? Registration deadline is today

Registering is easier than ever in Tennessee using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Online voter registration allows any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to register at govotetn.com.

“This is the first major election cycle where Tennessee’s online voter registration has been in place. We’ve seen tremendous interest, because we are meeting people online where they already are,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Early voting begins July 13 and runs Mondays through Saturdays until July 28. Election Day is Aug. 2.

"We have major races this election season, so there will be a lot of interest as Tennesseans decide who will represent them across all levels of government. I urge voters to take advantage of early voting," Hargett said.

Voters can also download the GoVoteTN app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more.

