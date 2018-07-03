Hutto honored by Greater Nashville Regional Council

Hutto’s most notable accomplishments included leading the Regional Council through management change, overseeing major reform to the way city and county mayors work together, and better positioning Wilson County and other local governments for improved access to grant funds for infrastructure and social services.

In 2016, with the retirement of the Regional Council’s longtime executive director, Hutto ensured staff had the resources necessary to provide uninterrupted service to its members and clients. While the search for a new executive director was underway, he worked closely with the organization’s senior staff to provide guidance and stability throughout the transition.

“Mayor Hutto served during a time of significant change, and his leadership provided a platform for the organization to evolve,” said Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, current president of the Regional Council. “We are now poised to better support our members, which will strengthen the communities we serve.”

During his tenure as president, Hutto established a framework to evaluate the collaborative environment among jurisdictions across Middle Tennessee. Throughout the effort, a committee of mayors and county executives worked together to research best practices, and organizational structures to better align regional decision making. After 12 months, the committee recommended the integration of the region’s transportation planning agency, the Nashville Area MPO, into the Greater Nashville Regional Council, which led to the formation of the state’s first Council of Governments.

Additionally, Hutto completed his chairmanship of the Regional Council’s transportation policy board in January. In the role, he oversaw the adoption of its four-year transportation improvement program, which allocates funding for all regionally significant and federally funded transportation projects and programs. The TIP programs more than $1 billion in transportation investments are planned across Davidson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.

“I want to thank Mayor Hutto, on behalf of the entire board, for his leadership,” said current transportation policy board chair and Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “By working to improve how Middle Tennessee coordinates planning efforts, our future investments will have a greater impact.”

Through the programs of the Greater Nashville Regional Council, Wilson County has leveraged more than $105 million in private investment through the FastTracks grant opportunity, which led to the creation of about 400 new jobs last year alone.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council is a regional planning and economic development agency. Its membership includes city and county governments across 13 counties in Middle Tennessee. The Regional Council administers a variety of state and federal grants programs on behalf of local governments and offers economic and community development services, policy and planning assistance and aging and disability counseling to its member communities. For more information, visit gnrc.org.