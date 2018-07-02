Richie announces bid for District 18 Wilson County commission seat

The district covers most of the homes behind Lakeview Elementary School from Saundersville Ferry Road to Nonaville Road and along Saundersville Road in and near Mt. Juliet.

Richie served the area from 1994-98 when one of the biggest controversies was the landfill, issues with school funds and the changing of Wilson County Schools’ directors. He said he is running to bring the county into the current decade.

“Many of the current systems and solutions are behind, and the county needs to digitally transform itself as the schools are doing,” Richie said. “Currently, if you are talking to one agency and want another, you have to hang up and place another call. This wastes taxpayers’ time and does not provide good taxpayer service.

Richie said he plans to be another strong conservative voice on the commission for fiscal responsibility and efficient, transparent and ethical operations. As the largest expenditure in the county is for education, he said he wants to ensure sufficient funds for proper construction and that teachers are getting the necessary salary increases to attract quality teachers.

“What changes in technology and methods of teaching are coming that should reduce or stabilize the costs of bricks and mortar?” Richie said. “My daughter works for a major corporation and part of the time she works from home. Will some of these methods be able to be used for teachers or to augment staff in the future? If students want to learn Chinese, being they are the next-biggest economy, and we have only one teacher, can they be taught from home or can remote classes be set up in the other high schools to accommodate? China is one reason I am involved with the Tennessee American Chinese Chamber, and we will need to know their culture and language to effect balanced trade or get an investment in Wilson County.

“I don’t feel teachers should be unfairly terminated to save money, and if money is budgeted by the commission for teachers raises, then it should not be used for other purposes without the consent of the commission. Pay raises that are for our teachers are important, but we must remember when we raise taxes to pay for them, they affect those living on fixed incomes or those that may be on disability and do not have the ability to absorb them, since property taxes are still the biggest vehicle to make those increases.”

Richie said one of the biggest areas that will have an impact on the schools is the development of the intelligent transit system regionally.

“The intelligent transit system will not only transform commutes to Nashville jobs, but it will also transform school costs,” Richie said. “The vehicles are all electric and powered by new technology developed by Oak Ridge that will reduce the expenditures on consumables like gas and be powered by garbage. The technology incorporates artificial intelligence that not only can pick up students, but also deliver them on time and safely by being connected to smartphone apps. Some candidates want to add parking spaces to new schools thinking that we will always being driving cars. Major automobile manufacturers have already made the decision to be out of the car business in 20 years. We must be able to see and consider the future in our decisions. If major auto companies see change coming in transportation, we need to seize the opportunity to use it to reduce our county costs.”

Richie has lived in District 18 for more than 40 years and said he knows a number of the current county commissioners, having worked with some and funded others.

“This is not an easy position,” Richie said. “There are 25 individuals that service their districts differently, and one needs to be able to appeal to their needs to prepare the county for the future. We not only have education at stake, but also attracting businesses and jobs. Recently, we had to convince some commissioners who wanted to add tax to our hotels to pay for the Expo Center. This tax would have cost us business by driving business from Mt. Juliet hotels to Nashville as our tax rate would have been higher than in New York City. Luckily, our fight got that stopped.”

“As the county grows, we need to make sure we have traffic studies that reflect that. At a recent Mt. Juliet Planning Commission meeting, it came to light that there have been no traffic studies for North Greenhill Road for the new school. Most at our end of the county know how treacherous this road is, especially in wet conditions. There are no guardrails. I had to fight to get a simple one put in on Nonaville Road in the 90-degree curve, because there was no budget for it. North Greenhill will have hundreds of students driving on it who don’t have the skills yet.”

During Richie’s career, he has worked in technology positions in private and public positions. He said these have allowed him to meet people at the state level, as well as areas of hospitality, transportation and manufacturing. While at the state, he helped develop a web-based grant management system and was rewarded when he was chosen for the second TDOT Leadership Academy. While with the Arts Commission, he made budget presentations to Senate and House committees. He said he feels he can use some of this experience to help departments with some of their grants with the ability to work with leadership at that level.

Richie received his engineering degree from North Carolina State in Raleigh and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.

Richie said there will be a lot of challenges in the next four years, and he feels he is up to the challenge by knowing the community, knowing the legislative process, and having contributed to the community with his service as director for Habitat of Wilson County.

“I believe I can work with the mayor and other commissioners on building the future of Wilson County with the coming changes in technology,” Richie said. “I believe in a calling of public service, and feel I can put my experience on the state and local level to good use. Elected officials must be objective, listen and be accountable to their constituents and manage the county money better than their own as others’ lives will be depending on them.”

With current District 18 Commissioner Terry Muncher not seeking re-election, Richie will face Lauren Breeze for the seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.