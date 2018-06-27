Video Forum: Wilson County Register of Deeds

The following is a transcript of a video forum with the candidates running for the office of Wilson County Register of Deeds in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election.

Moderator: Hello. My name is Jared Felkins, and I’m the editor of The Lebanon Democrat and Mt. Juliet News.

This is the first of several informative videos that we hope will allow you to better get to know the candidates you plan to vote for in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will start July 13 and continue through July 28.

We’re going to start our series with candidates for Wilson County Register of Deeds. Current Register of Deeds Bev Spickard decided not to seek re-election, so we have two candidates who qualified to run for the office. They are Justin Davis and Jackie Murphy.

This is a video forum, and the format will be much like many you may have seen in the past. We will offer each candidate two minutes for an opening and closing statement, and we will ask them some questions in between. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer each question, and each candidate will alternate as to who goes first.

First, let me tell you a little about the duties of Wilson County’s register of deeds. The register of deeds is someone who records and watches over legal documents pertaining to real property. The register of deeds keeps any document that pertains to property filed with the county government since Wilson County came into existence in 1799. There are even original documents signed by Andrew Jackson kept in the Wilson County Courthouse. In Wilson County, the register of deeds basically acts as the keeper of all documents that pertains to real estate. The office is funded by small payments it receives every time a deed is filed into the system. The office files around 30,000 documents per year. It is also the office’s responsibility to make sure money from the deeds is deposited into a government account. By state law, money from the deeds must be deposited every three days.

So, here we go. By alphabetical order, Mr. Davis, please tell us a little about yourself. You have two minutes.

Davis: Yes, sir. Thank you, Jared. I appreciate you having both of us out. I am Justin Davis and I’m running for Register of Deeds here in the county. I currently work in the clerk and masters office for Barbara Webb. The office I work at now we handle chancery and probate court. We file legal documents on a daily basis. We serve customers at the counter and are helpful and kind. Before that, I ran a business of landscaping grounds and maintenance. We served commercial customers throughout the county. So I’ve got some service under my belt, some service oriented jobs there where I really do want to help serve my community and the county.

As far as my family, I have a wife, Holly, and three kids, Anna Grace, Huck and Hadley. So that’s a little bit about myself.

Ms. Murphy, it’s your turn to tell us about yourself.

Murphy: Yes, sir, Jared. I’m Jackie Murphy. I am running and seeking the Register of Deeds office. Mr. Bev Spickard has been the Register of Deeds for 20 years. With his step down, his retirement and his endorsement, I am running for that position. I have 11 years experience working with county deeds and documents, from the property assessor’s office to the Register of Deeds office. With that 11 years, I have worked with various documents from the Greenbelt for the farmers to the exemptions of churches. I have worked with the state DPA on sales ratios throughout the county.

I know the ins and outs of this office very thoroughly. I set up all the web accounts for the bankers, title searchers and realtors. And I also do the billing, every month, which consists of about 150 accounts. I do the payroll in the office. I do the audits for the monthly, quarter and fiscal year. I am a dedicated hard worker, and I intend to keep this a very professional and structured office, as it is at the moment by Mr. Bev Spickard. It’s my pleasure to be entrusted with the documents in this office.

And one more little thing, my husband Mr. Wayne Murphy and my family are asking for everyone’s vote come Aug. 2. Thank you. Thank you, Jared.

Moderator: All right, so let’s jump right into questions. Question 1: What qualifications do you believe are most important to be Register of Deeds and what qualifications do you have to do the job?

We started with Mr. Davis, so Ms. Murphy, you go first.

Murphy: I am a 1980 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. I do believe experience and knowledge in this office is a plus. And when I say that, I have 11 years from the property assessor and Register of Deeds offices. I have earned my certified public administrator certificate in 2008 from CTAS, so I do not have to go through that qualification at the moment. I have already earned that. I work in that office. I know the ins and outs. I have been trained very well and meticulously by individuals that have already retired after 24 years, so I do believe I’m qualified and I’m dedicated.

Davis: Yes, so, qualifications. I think someone who is going to be friendly and customer service oriented, I think that should be a qualification. My experience underneath Orville Webb, one of the most seasoned clerk and masters in the county, state, rather, not the county, has provided me with a lot of experience as far as legal documents, customer service and seeing her manage an office and office staff.

I think my years of experience in business, managing a budget, keeping up with timelines and keeping customers happy is a good qualification for that office.

Moderator: All right, next question. What prompted you to seek office? Was it a personal initiative or did others encourage you?

Davis: Yeah, so, more of a personal initiative. I’ve always had that inclining to run for office. But working in the office that I’m at now, I have figured out that I really do enjoy serving people. That led me to believe that I could transition well from that office I’m in now to the Register of Deeds office and serve the people of the county.

Murphy: It’s my passion, my pleasure to help each and every one that comes through that door with their individual needs. We have people that come through there and do not know which direction to go, what to do about a certain document, how to get to the answer. That’s where I come in. I enjoy it. I want to see that everybody is served equally. And to make sure their documents are correct because they pay to have these documents prepared. We do check them when they come in by state statute. If there is a flaw, from like a deed to a mortgage, we will reject it for the benefit of the buyer, and then it is corrected and rerecorded to make sure it’s correct by state statue and the register’s name is stamped on this document and recorded.

Moderator: All right, next question. What are the most important issues in your race, and how do you plan to address them?

Murphy: The most important issue for me would be experience. I believe you need to know this office. You need to know the ins and outs of the office. You need to know every aspect of this office. If someone comes in there and you don’t have a staff. Let’s just say your whole staff is sick, you have got to work that office. You have to receipt them, index and verify every document that comes in that office. You need to know how to close out that office at the end of the day. Open the office. I do the payroll, all the audits. You need to have experience. To me that is the most vital aspect in this office.

Davis: Yes, so, I think experience is great. And I know that Jackie has been in the deeds office for two years. I have also been in the clerk and masters office for two years. I think those offices are very similar in the way that they are managed and the way that legal documents are filed and recorded. I think my experience level there is very beneficial and will serve the people of Wilson County adequately.

Moderator: OK. What would you say to voters opposed to your running for office to convince them you are the most qualified?

Davis: Yeah, so I, being a people person, I enjoy dealing with people and working with people, helping them problem solve, searching through archives if there is a document that they misplaced themselves and at the county we still have that. And showing people what that is and helping them with that. Basically, just being service oriented. I really want to help and make a difference in the county. I certainly hope that people of Wilson County will allow me to do that.

Murphy: If I were explaining myself to someone to convince them that I am that person that they need to vote for, I would tell them customer service, customer service, customer service. I am there for each individual. I will serve them with hard, dedicated work. I wouldn’t ask anybody to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself. As far as the staff, we all do the work. I’m going to be there every day, open and close that office. If I can help anybody, whether it pertain to our office or a different office, I will walk them where they need to be and I have done that in the past. I’m here to serve, and I will be here for them.

Moderator: Do you think there is a need for additional staffing in the Register of Deeds office? If so, how would you propose funding for the addition?

Murphy: Well, if I get elected, we will possibly have to hire someone, because I will be shifting a little bit, even though I would still be working the whole aspect of the office. I will have other duties that I will need to tend to. Basically, extra funding will not be a necessity. It’s just going to be one shift for me to the Register of Deeds position, so it’s just a shift actually.

Davis: As far as I know, the office is adequately staffed as it is right now. I don’t see a need for additional staffing or additional funding in that way. Especially with the use of technology now, I don’t see the need for any extra staffing now. But I could look into that if needed if I was elected.

Moderator: I’d like to give you guys each two minutes for closing statements, and we’ll start with Mr. Davis.

Davis: Thank you, Jared. And thanks to the Lebanon Democrat for providing this forum for Jackie and I. Hopefully this will educate the voter out there and help each one of you come to decision on who to vote for. I am Justin Davis, again, I’m a hometown guy here. I love this county, I love the people in it. I plan to live here with my family for the rest of my life. So I just ask and hope that you will allow me to serve you in the Register of Deeds office. Remember to vote Justin Davis. Thank you.

Murphy: I am asking everyone for their vote and support through this election. I want to thank everyone who has come out to support me and my family. I will dedicate myself as I have in the past. If anybody knows me, you know my work ethics. I go above and beyond the call of duty. I’m there for everyone. This is not a political office. We serve everyone. I will be there to open and close those doors. We have a good staff. Intend on keeping everything up to date. At the moment we do not have anything we need to update. We’re top notch on the computer system. Our staff is excellent. We do have a very professional office, and I intend to keep it that way. I’m asking for everyone’s vote. I will work hard for you. Please vote Jackie Murphy, Aug. 2. Thank you.

Moderator: Thank you both for being a part of this forum. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, July 3, and early voting will be July 13-28. So get out there and vote. Thank you.