Kurtz announces campaign for District 21 Wilson County commissioner

Mike Kurtz announced his candidacy for District 21 Wilson County commissioner.

Kurtz said education, employees and funding are the main issues that face the commission, and there is no candidate better positioned to address these issues.

“We need to be proactive and deliberate in our planning for this growth,” said Kurtz. “We must stay ahead of the infrastructure needs, while having a plan to fund and move forward with building schools and adequately meeting the needs of the community we serve. Maintaining the positive workforce that drives our government offices should be a priority. Our employees should be given high expectations, while being well trained and properly compensated for their efforts.”

Kurtz, 47, has been married to his wife, Joy, for 20 years. The couple has two children, Sidney and Kade. Sidney will be a freshman at Cumberland University, while Kade will be a junior at Lebanon High School. Kurtz, along with his family, are members of the Bridge Fellowship. Retired postmaster and father-in-law, Randall Keith, serves as his treasurer.

Kurtz said he is humbled to be endorsed by the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association. Johnny Bohanan, president of the Tennessee division, said, “We will ask our members, their friends and family, and all citizens who respect the strong and efficient enforcement of our laws to cast their ballots in the upcoming election in your favor.”

Kurtz said he would bring a vast array of experiences to the commission. Other than a father and husband, Kurtz said he is most proud of the time he spent serving his country in the Marine Corps. He said he is proud to still carry on the values and work ethic of a Marine.

An attorney by trade, Kurtz currently works for the Lebanon Special School District and oversees all legal matters, along with the district’s attendance, safety and security. As a result of his passion in working with at-risk children, Kurtz said he has worked for the Department of Children’s Services, the Wilson County Juvenile Court, and as a school resource officer for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

In 1998, Kurtz served as an SRO at Lebanon High School and Southside School before he left to pursue a career in the legal field. He said he draws from his education and experiences with the courts, schools and law enforcement to be suited for a position on the commission.

“I understand the needs of the sheriff’s office and our schools, so with 80 cents of every tax dollar budgeted for education and the sheriff’s office, my personal experience in these areas will prove to be invaluable, “ Kurtz said.

“Our Wilson County students deserve an education that prepares them for the career and future they want and desire. With an emphasis on increasing test scores, raising school attendance and refining safety, the board of education is under intense amounts of pressure to perform at a higher level than before. The schools are made up of people who want, and deserve, to feel appreciated and compensated at the same rate as others in their profession.

“We must find a way to offer competitive wages for our educators to show them we know how important their work of educating our future leaders and taking care of our children really is and that we appreciate their professionalism, time, patience and dedication to our children. Although we could never pay them what they are truly worth, we must have a goal to increase their pay every year.”

Kurtz received his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He earned his law degree from Nashville School of Law and was admitted to practice law in 2009. Kurtz is a past president of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, serves on the Leadership Wilson board of directors, is a member of the Lebanon Beer Board and a member of the 15th Judicial District Bar Association.

“Providing high-quality educational opportunities and understanding the value of excellent public safety departments allow for a quality of life that we all desire and deserve,” Kurtz said. “This will be my philosophy as we move forward and plan for the growth we are about to experience in Wilson County.”

With current District 21 Commissioner Cindy Brown’s choice not to seek re-election, Kurtz faces Eugene Murray for the open seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting is July 13-28.