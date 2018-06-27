Karl announces bid for Wilson County school board Zone 7 seat

Karl is 50 years old, married for 21 years and has two daughters, one at Wilson Central High School and one who recently graduated and studies chemical engineering at Tennessee Tech.

He presently works as the technical sales manager for PFP, a local manufacturer of paper air filter frames. He was previously the plant manager of its Lebanon plant.

Karl graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and holds certification as a project manager from the Project Management Institute.

“By using my project management skills, I can help to monitor and understand the various projects underway in the county to help make sure they are well planned and successfully completed,” said Karl.

KarI is a graduate of Leadership Wilson and is involved in many aspects of Wilson County. He is an active member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church, where he is the acolyte director and chairman of the Gather Team. Five years ago, Karl created, organized and developed an interdenominational Good Friday prayer walk through Lebanon called Stations through the Square.

“It has been exciting to see this grow from just an idea into an annual event in which many people look forward to participating. People can do so much when they come together, and it is rewarding to see over a dozen churches work with each other,” said Karl.

Karl presently serves as the vice president of the board of directors for Brooks House, a local nonprofit program that helps women and children get back on their feet.

“Working with Liz Reese, I have developed a better understanding of what a healthy relationship between a board and a director should be,” said Karl. “With a lot of honest conversation, we are both able to align our focus, work together and ‘stay in our lane.’ The board looks at the longer term and provides support to the director to accomplish the goals. The director handles the functional responsibilities and provides feedback on what is successful and what areas need help.”

While his children were at both West Elementary School and West Wilson Middle School, he taught several engineering concepts to their classes. He has worked closely with the SEEK program at West Wilson and was a chaperone for the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. He also spends time as a volunteer coach with Wilson Central’s wrestling team.

“Whether it is teaching or coaching, I try to utilize hands-on techniques to help students learn the ‘why’ of how something works,” he said. “This gives a much better understanding and longer lasting retention of the concept, and I would love to see this method applied more widely in the classroom.

“The best solutions come from listening to a wide range of ideas, particularly from those closest to the issue. I intend to listen to all stakeholders in the education system and plan to visit at least one school a month to make sure that I hear directly from teachers, students and staff. I also feel that the school board should focus on the larger, more important issues that face the county and let the day-to-day issues be handled by the staff, principals and teachers. Some of the major issues are a long-range plan to keep up with the county’s growth, setting key goals and making sure that resources are used wisely to achieve those goals. As you get to know me, you will see how much I care about our children, our schools and our community. As Aug. 2 approaches, I would appreciate your vote and be honored to serve your interests on the school board. Please remember that I am a project manager, a volunteer, a leader and a parent.”

Anyone who would like to know more about Karl, additional information is available on the Chad Karl School Board Facebook page.

Karl challenged Gwynne Queener, who was appointed by the Wilson County Commission, for the Zone 7 seat on the Wilson County Board of Education. James “Rusty” Keith is also a challenger in the race. Early voting for the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election will be July 13-28.