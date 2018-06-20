Bredesen discusses health care, bipartisanship

Bredesen said he’s running for the Senate because “I’m really bothered about what’s going on in Washington – all of this standing on opposite sides of the room shouting at each other without getting anything done.”

He said his experience as mayor and governor taught “me how to work across party lines, with different kinds of people to get things done. I’d like to bring some of that to Washington and see if we can’t start moving this government of ours forward.”

Bredesen went to work in the health care industry and formed his own company, HealthAmerica Corp., in 1980. Because of that, health care is something that’s on his mind.

“I think there’s a lot of things that can be done to improve health care in this country,” he said. “[It should be] more affordable, more widely available. I’d like to work on those issues. A lot of the issues are federal.”

He said his past experience in health care has “demonstrated to me just how important it is. People need health care for their child or spouse who is sick.”

Bredesen said his past dealings in health care, from his company to TennCare, has given him a good idea “that this is going to work. This isn’t going to work. It always helps, no matter what job it is, that you have someone who has some time doing that job. They need to be able to make the right kind of decisions, and health care is where I can do that.”

He said he is “not for single-payer [insurance], particularly. That has become a catch word that a lot of things fall under. What I think we need to have is something that gives basic insurance so no one is left out. If people want more or want to work for a company that provides more, then they have a way of doing that.”

Bredesen said he believes everyone should be able to have health insurance they can afford.

He said he “was not a fan of the Affordable Care Act. It was filled with Democratic ideas.” Had the sponsors of the bill “reached across the aisle, it would have had more support,” he said.

“I don’t think the Affordable Care Act is the answer to our health care issues, but a lot of Tennesseans depend on it,” he said. “ I don’t want to see them ground up in the gears of this political game. I’d like to stabilize it and get the costs under control. When we come up with something better, we’ll replace it.”

He said adding jobs to the economy is important to him, as well.

“I’ve always believed that a good, steady job is the best social program there is,” he said. “The quality of the jobs has really been suffering over the past 20 years. We’d love to work on that. Those are all things I plan to talk about in the campaign.”

Bredesen has crossed the state and appeared town hall meetings to learn what is important to the citizens, he said.

“I’m hearing a lot of different things,” he said. “There are a lot of issues in counties that don’t make the national news or even the big newspapers. For example, in West Tennessee I found out that the Asian carp is a huge issue. It has the potential to destroy a lot of the tourism they depend on for their livelihood. It’s great to understand that, because there’s a lot of things the federal government can and should do to help with this invasive species.”

He said he tries to always “focus in on those local issues. But most people are disgusted by what Washington has become. Most people whether they’re conservative or on the left, they want to see some progress. They want to see some willingness to compromise. My whole history as governor is showing people I can do that, to find ways that people from both sides of the aisle to work together.”

He said if elected, “I’m not working for the Democratic Party. I’m not working for Chuck Schumer. I’m not working for the Democratic president. I’m not working against the Republican president. I’m trying to figure out what the people of Tennessee need. They’re the ones who elected me. They’re the ones who are paying me, and they’re the ones I’m going to report to.”