Bishop announces re-election bid for District 24 commissioner

Bishop said she feels she has the trust of those she represents, as well as the dedication and experience to help move Wilson County through the next four years.

She said this time could possibly be the most difficult to be in local government because of the county’s unprecedented growth. She also said she felt it would also be a progressive time with many decisions to be made with extreme caution.

Bishop holds a bachelor’s degree and was the first Wilson County official to receive certification as a public administrator through University of Tennessee government training.

Bishop has served on several Wilson County committees and said her work will continue smoothly and uninterrupted if elected.

“It takes a newly elected person months, if not years, to learn the job. One of the main reasons I seek re-election is my experience and the ability to immediately be able to make hard decisions. Voters need a choice. This is the American way, and we are so fortunate to call Wilson County home.”

Bishop said she hoped all voters would take advantage of the numerous freedoms afforded to them.

“The right to vote is such a blessing, and many have given their lives to protect this right,” she said.

She was married to the late Glenn Bishop and is a member of Westland United Methodist Church. Bishop retired from Tennessee-Lebanon Woolen Mills after she worked there 28 years.

She encouraged all citizens to go to the polls and vote for the candidates of their choice. Kristi Galligan challenged for the District 24 seat on the Wilson County Commission in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.